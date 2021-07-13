Watch
No COVID-19 deaths reported in local North Carolina areas as state sees 16 deaths over 3-day period

Posted at 9:05 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 21:05:21-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 865.878 PCR positive cases and 153,420 antigen positive cases, 448 people hospitalized and 13,499 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 1,863 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.

A total of 13,995,432 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/12/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,019,2981,86313,49916448304.50%13,995,43251,601
BERTIE COUNTY1,798-1450
CAMDEN COUNTY696060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5009350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5894160
DARE COUNTY2,22817100
GATES COUNTY7501130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1192640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9004610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4610860
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0341110
LOCAL TOTALS17,075373470
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

