Norfolk City buildings to ease COVID-19 restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk will be easing some COVID-19 restrictions in city buildings starting June 9.

City officials said appointments will no longer be required to visit City offices except the Commissioner of the Revenue office. Appointments are recommended to help facilitate visits and improve the customer service experience.

Visitors are asked to wear face coverings inside City buildings, elevators and while interacting with City employees when it is not possible to maintain six feet of separation with staff.

The Department of Utilities customer service lobby at 401 Monticello Avenue is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City Treasurer’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Monday – Friday. Visitors are encouraged to contact the Treasurer’s office before coming to City Hall by calling 757-664-7800 or by emailing:

Personal Property – CT-PERSONALPROPERTY@norfolk.gov

Real Estate – CT-REINQUIRY@norfolk.gov

Business – CT-BUSINESSPPINQUIRY@norfolk.gov

Following DMV guidance, visits to the Commissioner of the Revenue are by appointment only. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. DMVSelect accepts only credit/debit cards.

DMVSelect/Personal Property – CORPP@norfolk.gov or phone 757-664-7884

Business Revenue – CORBT@norfolk.gov or phone 757-664-7886

or phone 757-664-7886 State Income Tax – CORStateIncome@norfolk.gov or phone 757-664-7885

The Development Services Center will welcome walk-ins 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday – Thursday, for building and zoning permit review questions only. For all other permits and plans, submit documents online through the permit portal system . Staff will be available to assist citizens with the permit portal system. No paper applications or permit submissions will be accepted, city officials said.

Many city services and payment options are available online at www.norfolk.gov . In addition, bill payment drop boxes are available at several convenient locations citywide.