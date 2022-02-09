Norfolk Health Department transitions to mobile COVID-19 testing to various locations

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health will now transition to a mobile testing initiative to various locations.

Testing will be offered on a vendor-operated van that will travel throughout the eastern region. VDH says this is to support expanding testing to vulnerable communities that have limited access to testing.

The last day for testing at Norfolk's Community Testing Center at Military Circle Mall will be Thursday.

VDH officials say plans are underway for the mobile testing unit to travel to multiple cities, including Norfolk.

The testing vendor will offer free PCR testing for COVID-19 to individuals 3 months and older.

The new mobile testing initiative will be in addition to several community-based testing events and other testing activities.

If interested in receiving a free test at a community testing site, schedule an appointment online through the VASE+ website or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

