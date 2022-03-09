Norfolk reports highest local COVID-19 case increase in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,650,281 total cases, 1,177,551 of which are confirmed and 472,730 are probable. There are 19,130 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,876 being confirmed and 3,254 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,015, and deaths are up by 32 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 15,461,654 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 5,468 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 506 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 87 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 593 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

130 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

105,237 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: