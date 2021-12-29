Norfolk State delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University has announced that the start of the spring semester will be pushed back due to COVID-19.

As the omicron variant continues to surge, NSU has announced that classes will now begin on January 18. Move-in for on-campus students begins January 12 through January 16.

Employees return to work on January 3.

All essential staff/employees designated to work on campus will report to work during their normal shifts beginning January 3, 2022. Starting January 10, 2022, all employees must resume normal in-person shifts and operating hours.

All students, staff, and faculty are required to show proof of having received a booster shot no later than February 4, 2022. If not eligible to receive a booster shot until after February 4, proof of the booster shot will be needed at a later time.