North Carolina continues to report rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 986,845 PCR positive cases and 179,596 antigen positive cases, 3,342 people hospitalized and 14,152 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,623 new total cases and 32 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 15,460,983 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: