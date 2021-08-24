North Carolina continues to report rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 986,845 PCR positive cases and 179,596 antigen positive cases, 3,342 people hospitalized and 14,152 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 4,623 new total cases and 32 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 15,460,983 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|8/23/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,166,441
|4,623
|14,152
|32
|3,342
|145
|14.70%
|15,460,983
|34,643
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,965
|2
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|763
|1
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,694
|4
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,854
|11
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,863
|22
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|826
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,276
|4
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,057
|4
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,787
|11
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,150
|4
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|19,235
|66
|356
|0