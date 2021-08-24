Watch
North Carolina continues to report rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted at 2:43 PM, Aug 24, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 986,845 PCR positive cases and 179,596 antigen positive cases, 3,342 people hospitalized and 14,152 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,623 new total cases and 32 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 15,460,983 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

8/23/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,166,4414,62314,152323,34214514.70%15,460,98334,643
BERTIE COUNTY1,9652460
CAMDEN COUNTY763170
CHOWAN COUNTY1,6944370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,85411170
DARE COUNTY2,86322100
GATES COUNTY8263130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,2764650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,0574620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,78711880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,1504110
LOCAL TOTALS19,235663560
