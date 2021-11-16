Watch
North Carolina COVID-19 cases exceed 1.5 million statewide, approach 27K in local areas

Posted at 11:58 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 23:58:02-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,267,822 PCR positive cases and 238,754 antigen positive cases,1,039 people hospitalized and 18,437 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 8,899 new total cases and 66 additional deaths from Wednesday, November 10.

A total of 19,770,913 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

N.C. COVID-19 data (November 15).PNG

