North Carolina COVID-19 cases rise by 2,502 in a day as statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 756,509 PCR positive cases and 111,547 antigen positive cases, 1,290 people hospitalized and 11,399 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,502 new total cases and 36 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of total COVID-19 10,396,113 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 868,056 2,502 11,399 36 1,290 -13 4.20% BERTIE COUNTY 1,658 4 41 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 593 1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,380 2 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,385 4 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,864 2 8 0 GATES COUNTY 676 0 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 1,957 3 60 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,719 5 33 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,078 5 78 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 923 7 8 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,233 33 282 0

