North Carolina COVID-19 cases rise by 2,502 in a day as statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 756,509 PCR positive cases and 111,547 antigen positive cases, 1,290 people hospitalized and 11,399 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,502 new total cases and 36 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of total COVID-19 10,396,113 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|868,056
|2,502
|11,399
|36
|1,290
|-13
|4.20%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,658
|4
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|593
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,380
|2
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,385
|4
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,864
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|676
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,957
|3
|60
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,719
|5
|33
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,078
|5
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|923
|7
|8
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,233
|33
|282
|0