Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina COVID-19 cases rise by 2,502 in a day as statewide hospitalizations continue to decrease

items.[0].image.alt
CDC
rona generic 2.jpg
Posted at 3:32 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 16:51:33-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 756,509 PCR positive cases and 111,547 antigen positive cases, 1,290 people hospitalized and 11,399 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,502 new total cases and 36 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of total COVID-19 10,396,113 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS868,0562,50211,399361,290-134.20%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6584410
CAMDEN COUNTY593150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3802220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,3854150
DARE COUNTY1,864280
GATES COUNTY6760120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9573600
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7195330
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,0785780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY923780
LOCAL TOTALS15,233332820

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo