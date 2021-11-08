Watch
North Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease

Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 16:39:17-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday there are now 1,258,182 PCR positive cases and 236,098 antigen positive cases, 1,040 people hospitalized and 18,317 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 6,622 new total cases and 106 additional deaths from Thursday, as that was the last day News 3 published updated data.

A total of 19,506,183 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

nc.PNG

