North Carolina COVID-19 test percent positivity jumps to 7.3% in a day

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 20:46:33-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 871,282 PCR positive cases and 155,415 antigen positive cases, 672 people hospitalized and 13,541 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 871 new total cases and 6 new deaths from Monday.

A total of 14,136,073 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 7.3%, jumping from 5.80% reported over a three-day period from Friday to Monday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/20/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,026,69787113,5416672607.30%14,136,07312,625
BERTIE COUNTY1,8020450
CAMDEN COUNTY695060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5210350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5991160
DARE COUNTY2,2757100
GATES COUNTY7540130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1251640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9060610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4811870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0350110
LOCAL TOTALS17,193103480

