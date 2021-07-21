North Carolina COVID-19 test percent positivity jumps to 7.3% in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 871,282 PCR positive cases and 155,415 antigen positive cases, 672 people hospitalized and 13,541 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 871 new total cases and 6 new deaths from Monday.

A total of 14,136,073 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 7.3%, jumping from 5.80% reported over a three-day period from Friday to Monday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

7/20/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,026,697 871 13,541 6 672 60 7.30% 14,136,073 12,625 BERTIE COUNTY 1,802 0 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 695 0 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,521 0 35 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,599 1 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,275 7 10 0 GATES COUNTY 754 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,125 1 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,906 0 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,481 1 87 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,035 0 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 17,193 10 348 0

