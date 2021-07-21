North Carolina COVID-19 test percent positivity jumps to 7.3% in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 871,282 PCR positive cases and 155,415 antigen positive cases, 672 people hospitalized and 13,541 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 871 new total cases and 6 new deaths from Monday.
A total of 14,136,073 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 7.3%, jumping from 5.80% reported over a three-day period from Friday to Monday.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|7/20/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,026,697
|871
|13,541
|6
|672
|60
|7.30%
|14,136,073
|12,625
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,802
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|695
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,521
|0
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,599
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,275
|7
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|754
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,125
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,906
|0
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,481
|1
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,035
|0
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,193
|10
|348
|0