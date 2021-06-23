North Carolina HOPE Program accepting applications for emergency rent, utility assistance

Renters in 88 North Carolina counties who have suffered financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program, also known as the HOPE Program.

The program helps prevent evictions and utility disconnections, and is especially focused on households in rural areas who may not have any other options for emergency rental assistance.

As of June 7, $133 million has been awarded to 36,396 North Carolina households through the HOPE program.

In addition to HOPE, 12 counties (Buncombe, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Johnston, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Union and Wake) and five Native American tribes (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Coharie Tribe, Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe, Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and Waccamaw-Siouan Tribe) received direct federal funding to operate their own emergency rental assistance programs.

To find out which program serves your area, visit the NC HOPE interactive map here or visit HOPE's website. You can also call 888-9ASK-HOPE between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance.

