North Carolina hospitalizations continue to drop as state reports 849 additional COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 853,107 PCR positive cases and 147,309 antigen positive cases, 681 people hospitalized and 13,055 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 849 new total cases and 24 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 13,172,092 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,000,416
|849
|13,055
|24
|681
|-14
|2.80%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,782
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|679
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,479
|5
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,137
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|745
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,109
|0
|64
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,891
|0
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,410
|4
|83
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,022
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,828
|11
|328
|1