North Carolina hospitalizations continue to drop as state reports 849 additional COVID-19 cases

Posted at 2:36 PM, May 27, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 853,107 PCR positive cases and 147,309 antigen positive cases, 681 people hospitalized and 13,055 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 849 new total cases and 24 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,172,092 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,000,41684913,05524681-142.80%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7820430
CAMDEN COUNTY679150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4795230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,1371100
GATES COUNTY7450130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1090641
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8910590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4104830
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0220120
LOCAL TOTALS16,828113281

