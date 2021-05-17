Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina passes 990K total COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 41 new cases, 1 death since Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 12:48:15-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 847,087 PCR positive cases and 144,869 antigen positive cases, 904 people hospitalized and 12,891 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,618 new total cases and 29 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 12,921,812 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS991,9562,61812,89129
BERTIE COUNTY1,7713430
CAMDEN COUNTY668550
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4683230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5627160
DARE COUNTY2,1213100
GATES COUNTY7401130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1053630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8804590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3877811
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0185120
LOCAL TOTALS16,720413251
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo