North Carolina passes 990K total COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 41 new cases, 1 death since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 847,087 PCR positive cases and 144,869 antigen positive cases, 904 people hospitalized and 12,891 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,618 new total cases and 29 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 12,921,812 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|991,956
|2,618
|12,891
|29
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,771
|3
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|668
|5
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,468
|3
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,562
|7
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,121
|3
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|740
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,105
|3
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,880
|4
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,387
|7
|81
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,018
|5
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,720
|41
|325
|1