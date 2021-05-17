North Carolina passes 990K total COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 41 new cases, 1 death since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 847,087 PCR positive cases and 144,869 antigen positive cases, 904 people hospitalized and 12,891 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,618 new total cases and 29 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 12,921,812 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: