North Carolina reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fall

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 849,809 PCR positive cases and 145,945 antigen positive cases, 763 people hospitalized and 12,958 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,020 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 13,029,781 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|995,754
|1,020
|12,958
|8
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,777
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|672
|2
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,468
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,568
|4
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,126
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|743
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,106
|1
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,886
|1
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,395
|3
|83
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,021
|-1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,762
|12
|327
|0