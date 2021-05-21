North Carolina reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fall

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 849,809 PCR positive cases and 145,945 antigen positive cases, 763 people hospitalized and 12,958 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,020 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,029,781 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: