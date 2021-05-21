Watch
North Carolina reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fall

Posted at 1:08 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 13:08:40-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 849,809 PCR positive cases and 145,945 antigen positive cases, 763 people hospitalized and 12,958 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,020 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,029,781 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS995,7541,02012,9588
BERTIE COUNTY1,7771430
CAMDEN COUNTY672250
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4680230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5684160
DARE COUNTY2,1261100
GATES COUNTY7430130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1061630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8861590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3953830
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,021-1120
LOCAL TOTALS16,762123270
