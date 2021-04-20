North Carolina reports 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 816,504 PCR positive cases and 134,062 antigen positive cases, 1,070 people hospitalized and 12,437 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,200 new total cases and 19 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,983,279 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: