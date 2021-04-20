Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in a day

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 12:28:51-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 816,504 PCR positive cases and 134,062 antigen positive cases, 1,070 people hospitalized and 12,437 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,200 new total cases and 19 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,983,279 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

4/20/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS950,5661,20012,437191,170746.80%11,983,27915,195
BERTIE COUNTY1,7270430
CAMDEN COUNTY639050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4260220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4963150
DARE COUNTY2,054591
GATES COUNTY7221120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0521630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8460420
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2494800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY972290
LOCAL TOTALS16,183163001
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo