North Carolina reports 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 816,504 PCR positive cases and 134,062 antigen positive cases, 1,070 people hospitalized and 12,437 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,200 new total cases and 19 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 11,983,279 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|4/20/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|950,566
|1,200
|12,437
|19
|1,170
|74
|6.80%
|11,983,279
|15,195
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,727
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|639
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,426
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,496
|3
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,054
|5
|9
|1
|GATES COUNTY
|722
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,052
|1
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,846
|0
|42
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,249
|4
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|972
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,183
|16
|300
|1