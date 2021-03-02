Menu

North Carolina reports 1,239 new cases, 34 additional COVID-19 related deaths since Monday

Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 15:16:19-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there are now 753,280 PCR positive cases and 110,129 antigen positive cases, 1,353 people hospitalized and 11,288 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,239 new total cases and 34 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 10,311,881 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

3/2/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS863,4091,23911,288341,353345.70%10,311,88120,399
BERTIE COUNTY1,6520410
CAMDEN COUNTY587250
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3714220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,3741150
DARE COUNTY1,862280
GATES COUNTY6760120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9531600
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7058313
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,0681780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY905080
LOCAL TOTALS15,153192803
