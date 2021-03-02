North Carolina reports 1,239 new cases, 34 additional COVID-19 related deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there are now 753,280 PCR positive cases and 110,129 antigen positive cases, 1,353 people hospitalized and 11,288 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,239 new total cases and 34 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 10,311,881 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|3/2/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|863,409
|1,239
|11,288
|34
|1,353
|34
|5.70%
|10,311,881
|20,399
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,652
|0
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|587
|2
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,371
|4
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,374
|1
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,862
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|676
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,953
|1
|60
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,705
|8
|31
|3
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,068
|1
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|905
|0
|8
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,153
|19
|280
|3