North Carolina reports 1,239 new cases, 34 additional COVID-19 related deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there are now 753,280 PCR positive cases and 110,129 antigen positive cases, 1,353 people hospitalized and 11,288 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,239 new total cases and 34 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 10,311,881 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: