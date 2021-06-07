North Carolina reports 1,297 additional COVID-19 cases over 3 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 857,057 PCR positive cases and 148,909 antigen positive cases, 546 people hospitalized and 13,199 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,297 new total cases and 48 additional deaths from Friday's data as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 13,398,916 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 1,005,966 1,297 13,199 48 546 -67 2.70% BERTIE COUNTY 1,789 1 44 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 684 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,486 0 31 8 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,573 -2 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,154 4 10 0 GATES COUNTY 747 -2 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,111 0 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,894 0 60 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,436 4 84 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,026 2 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,900 7 339 8

