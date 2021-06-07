North Carolina reports 1,297 additional COVID-19 cases over 3 days

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 857,057 PCR positive cases and 148,909 antigen positive cases, 546 people hospitalized and 13,199 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,297 new total cases and 48 additional deaths from Friday's data as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.
A total of 13,398,916 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,005,966
|1,297
|13,199
|48
|546
|-67
|2.70%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,789
|1
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|684
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,486
|0
|31
|8
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,573
|-2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,154
|4
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|747
|-2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,111
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,894
|0
|60
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,436
|4
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,026
|2
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,900
|7
|339
|8