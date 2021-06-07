Watch
North Carolina reports 1,297 additional COVID-19 cases over 3 days

Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:11:09-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 857,057 PCR positive cases and 148,909 antigen positive cases, 546 people hospitalized and 13,199 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,297 new total cases and 48 additional deaths from Friday's data as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 13,398,916 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,005,9661,29713,19948546-672.70%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7891440
CAMDEN COUNTY684050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4860318
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,573-2160
DARE COUNTY2,1544100
GATES COUNTY747-2130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1110640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8940600
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4364840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0262120
LOCAL TOTALS16,90073398

