North Carolina reports 1,364 new COVID-19 cases since Monday as J&J vaccine paused

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 805,940 PCR positive cases and 130,485 antigen positive cases, 1,032 people hospitalized and 12,305 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 12,305 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 11,749,277 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|936,425
|1,364
|12,305
|15
|1,032
|128
|5.70%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,712
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|631
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,408
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,482
|4
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,026
|1
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|711
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,037
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,825
|2
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,220
|4
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|952
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,004
|18
|296
|0