North Carolina reports 1,364 new COVID-19 cases since Monday as J&J vaccine paused

Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 13, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 805,940 PCR positive cases and 130,485 antigen positive cases, 1,032 people hospitalized and 12,305 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 12,305 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,749,277 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS936,4251,36412,305151,0321285.70%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7121430
CAMDEN COUNTY631050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4081220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4824150
DARE COUNTY2,026180
GATES COUNTY7111120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0372630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8252390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2204800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY952290
LOCAL TOTALS16,004182960

