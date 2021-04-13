North Carolina reports 1,364 new COVID-19 cases since Monday as J&J vaccine paused

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 805,940 PCR positive cases and 130,485 antigen positive cases, 1,032 people hospitalized and 12,305 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 12,305 new total cases and 15 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,749,277 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 936,425 1,364 12,305 15 1,032 128 5.70% BERTIE COUNTY 1,712 1 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 631 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,408 1 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,482 4 15 0 DARE COUNTY 2,026 1 8 0 GATES COUNTY 711 1 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,037 2 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,825 2 39 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,220 4 80 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 952 2 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,004 18 296 0

