North Carolina reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise to over 1K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 797,695 PCR positive cases and 127,115 antigen positive cases, 1,025 people hospitalized and 12,212 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,380 new total cases and 23 additional deaths since Tuesday.

A total of 11,558,263 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 38.9% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 26.6% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 6.7%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas: