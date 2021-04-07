Watch
North Carolina reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise to over 1K

Posted at 12:35 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:35:34-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 797,695 PCR positive cases and 127,115 antigen positive cases, 1,025 people hospitalized and 12,212 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,380 new total cases and 23 additional deaths since Tuesday.

A total of 11,558,263 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 38.9% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 26.6% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 6.7%.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS924,8101,38012,21223
BERTIE COUNTY1,7061430
CAMDEN COUNTY628050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3991220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4690150
DARE COUNTY2,012080
GATES COUNTY7040120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0182630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8165390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2021801
PERQUIMANS COUNTY943090
LOCAL TOTALS15,897102961
