North Carolina reports 1,380 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise to over 1K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 797,695 PCR positive cases and 127,115 antigen positive cases, 1,025 people hospitalized and 12,212 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,380 new total cases and 23 additional deaths since Tuesday.
A total of 11,558,263 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
North Carolina reports 38.9% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 26.6% of the population fully vaccinated.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has decreased to 6.7%.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|924,810
|1,380
|12,212
|23
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,706
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|628
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,399
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,469
|0
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,012
|0
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|704
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,018
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,816
|5
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,202
|1
|80
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|943
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,897
|10
|296
|1