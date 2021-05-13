North Carolina reports 1,394 new COVID-19 cases; State case total passes 987K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 843,797 PCR positive cases and 144,040 antigen positive cases, 925 people hospitalized and 12,853 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,394 new total COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 12,794,180 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|987,837
|1,394
|12,853
|23
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,765
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|663
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,465
|2
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,552
|4
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,116
|2
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|739
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,102
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,875
|1
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,377
|8
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,015
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,669
|21
|324
|0