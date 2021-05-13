Watch
North Carolina reports 1,394 new COVID-19 cases; State case total passes 987K

Posted at 2:08 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 14:08:34-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 843,797 PCR positive cases and 144,040 antigen positive cases, 925 people hospitalized and 12,853 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,394 new total COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 12,794,180 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS987,8371,39412,85323
BERTIE COUNTY1,7650430
CAMDEN COUNTY663050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4652230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5524160
DARE COUNTY2,1162100
GATES COUNTY7393130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1020630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8751590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3778800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0151120
LOCAL TOTALS16,669213240
