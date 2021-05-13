North Carolina reports 1,394 new COVID-19 cases; State case total passes 987K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 843,797 PCR positive cases and 144,040 antigen positive cases, 925 people hospitalized and 12,853 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,394 new total COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 12,794,180 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: