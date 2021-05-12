North Carolina reports 1,493 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 16 cases, 1 death

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 842,783 PCR positive cases and 143,660 antigen positive cases, 933 people hospitalized and 12,830 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,493 new total COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 12,754,978 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|986,443
|1,493
|12,830
|29
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,765
|4
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|663
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,463
|3
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,548
|3
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,114
|0
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|736
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,102
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,874
|0
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,369
|2
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,014
|-1
|12
|1
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,648
|16
|324
|1