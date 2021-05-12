Watch
North Carolina reports 1,493 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 16 cases, 1 death

Posted at 1:17 PM, May 12, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 842,783 PCR positive cases and 143,660 antigen positive cases, 933 people hospitalized and 12,830 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,493 new total COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,754,978 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS986,4431,49312,83029
BERTIE COUNTY1,7654430
CAMDEN COUNTY663050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4633230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5483160
DARE COUNTY2,1140100
GATES COUNTY7361130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1024630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8740590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3692800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,014-1121
LOCAL TOTALS16,648163241
