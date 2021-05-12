North Carolina reports 1,493 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 16 cases, 1 death

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 842,783 PCR positive cases and 143,660 antigen positive cases, 933 people hospitalized and 12,830 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,493 new total COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,754,978 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: