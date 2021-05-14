North Carolina lifts all capacity, gathering limits & mask requirements in most settings effective immediately

On Friday Gov. Cooper announced all mandatory capacity limits, gathering limits and social distancing requirements and most mandatory mask requirements are lifted effective immediately.

There is now no need for a mask or need to be socially distant in most settings, he said.

Cooper added that this is a big step forward.

He said there will continue to be mandatory mask mandate in childcare, schools, prisons, on public transportation and in certain public health areas.

In certain public places masks will still be needed.

Cooper said recommendations for unvaccinated people to wear masks are still in effect and anyone who has gotten advice from a doctor should continue to wear one.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 845,034 PCR positive cases and 144,304 antigen positive cases, 926 people hospitalized and 12,862 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,501 new total cases and 9 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 12,846,681 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

Megan Garnache

