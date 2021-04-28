Watch
North Carolina reports 1.7K new COVID-19 cases; Northampton Co. reports 5 of state's 36 daily deaths

Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:52:28-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 827,375 PCR positive cases and 138,161 antigen positive cases, 1,117 people hospitalized and 12,619 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,765 new total COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,322,425 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS965,5361,76512,61936
BERTIE COUNTY1,7442430
CAMDEN COUNTY651050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4475220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5113160
DARE COUNTY2,0784100
GATES COUNTY7271130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0761630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8612585
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,29510800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY984090
LOCAL TOTALS16,374283195
