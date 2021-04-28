North Carolina reports 1.7K new COVID-19 cases; Northampton Co. reports 5 of state's 36 daily deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 827,375 PCR positive cases and 138,161 antigen positive cases, 1,117 people hospitalized and 12,619 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,765 new total COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,322,425 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: