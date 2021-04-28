North Carolina reports 1.7K new COVID-19 cases; Northampton Co. reports 5 of state's 36 daily deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 827,375 PCR positive cases and 138,161 antigen positive cases, 1,117 people hospitalized and 12,619 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,765 new total COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 12,322,425 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|965,536
|1,765
|12,619
|36
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,744
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|651
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,447
|5
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,511
|3
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,078
|4
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|727
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,076
|1
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,861
|2
|58
|5
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,295
|10
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|984
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,374
|28
|319
|5