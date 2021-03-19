Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 1,915 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 27 cases, no deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
Coronavirus-confirmed healthcare workers can return to work without being testing negative
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 12:34:02-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 774,626 PCR positive cases and 118,603 antigen positive cases, 970 people hospitalized and 11,805 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,915 new total COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 10,945,810 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS893,2291,91511,80522
BERTIE COUNTY1,6861410
CAMDEN COUNTY615150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3920220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4304150
DARE COUNTY1,929780
GATES COUNTY6942120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9851620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7613390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1478780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY936090
LOCAL TOTALS15,575272910
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo