North Carolina reports 1,915 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 27 cases, no deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 774,626 PCR positive cases and 118,603 antigen positive cases, 970 people hospitalized and 11,805 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,915 new total COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 10,945,810 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: