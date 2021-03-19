North Carolina reports 1,915 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 27 cases, no deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 774,626 PCR positive cases and 118,603 antigen positive cases, 970 people hospitalized and 11,805 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,915 new total COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 10,945,810 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|893,229
|1,915
|11,805
|22
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,686
|1
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|615
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,430
|4
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,929
|7
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|694
|2
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,985
|1
|62
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,761
|3
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,147
|8
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|936
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,575
|27
|291
|0