North Carolina reports 1,998 COVID-19 cases; Northampton Co. reports only local death

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 766,440 PCR positive cases and 115,383 antigen positive cases, 1,037 people hospitalized and 11,663 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,998 new total cases and 41 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 10,652,888 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|881,823
|1,998
|11,663
|41
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,679
|1
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|605
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,389
|2
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,411
|2
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,887
|5
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|687
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,970
|0
|62
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,751
|6
|35
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,122
|6
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|935
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,436
|26
|287
|1