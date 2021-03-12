Menu

North Carolina reports 1,998 COVID-19 cases; Northampton Co. reports only local death

Posted at 2:26 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:26:53-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 766,440 PCR positive cases and 115,383 antigen positive cases, 1,037 people hospitalized and 11,663 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,998 new total cases and 41 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 10,652,888 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS881,8231,99811,66341
BERTIE COUNTY1,6791410
CAMDEN COUNTY605150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3892220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4112150
DARE COUNTY1,887580
GATES COUNTY6871120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9700620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7516351
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1226780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY935290
LOCAL TOTALS15,436262871
