North Carolina reports 1,998 COVID-19 cases; Northampton Co. reports only local death

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 766,440 PCR positive cases and 115,383 antigen positive cases, 1,037 people hospitalized and 11,663 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,998 new total cases and 41 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 10,652,888 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: