North Carolina reports 100 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; Local areas report 145 new cases

Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 12:33:35-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,111,517 PCR positive cases and 203,910 antigen positive cases, 3,690 people hospitalized and 15,305 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,277 new total cases and 100 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 16,782,281 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,315,4277,27715,405100
BERTIE COUNTY2,23111460
CAMDEN COUNTY9011580
CHOWAN COUNTY1,99913380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,25922200
DARE COUNTY3,36717110
GATES COUNTY92210140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,52210650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,30519620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,26521930
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,3337110
LOCAL TOTALS22,1041453680
