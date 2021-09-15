North Carolina reports 100 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; Local areas report 145 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,111,517 PCR positive cases and 203,910 antigen positive cases, 3,690 people hospitalized and 15,305 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 7,277 new total cases and 100 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 16,782,281 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: