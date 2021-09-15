North Carolina reports 100 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours; Local areas report 145 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 1,111,517 PCR positive cases and 203,910 antigen positive cases, 3,690 people hospitalized and 15,305 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 7,277 new total cases and 100 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 16,782,281 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,315,427
|7,277
|15,405
|100
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,231
|11
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|901
|15
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,999
|13
|38
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,259
|22
|20
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,367
|17
|11
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|922
|10
|14
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,522
|10
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,305
|19
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,265
|21
|93
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,333
|7
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|22,104
|145
|368
|0