North Carolina reports 15.8K COVID-19 cases since Friday; Dare County sees highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 920,190 PCR positive cases and 166,748 antigen positive cases, 1,946 people hospitalized and 13,759 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 15,801 new total cases and 23 new deaths from Friday.

A total of 14,740,109 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 11.1%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: