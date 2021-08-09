North Carolina reports 15.8K COVID-19 cases since Friday; Dare County sees highest local case increase

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 920,190 PCR positive cases and 166,748 antigen positive cases, 1,946 people hospitalized and 13,759 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 15,801 new total cases and 23 new deaths from Friday.
A total of 14,740,109 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 11.1%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|8/9/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,086,938
|15,801
|13,759
|23
|1,946
|231
|11.10%
|14,740,109
|121,856
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,845
|13
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|714
|5
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,587
|21
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,714
|23
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,548
|74
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|779
|7
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,158
|7
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,951
|9
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,567
|20
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,082
|8
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,945
|187
|350
|0