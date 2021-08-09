Watch
North Carolina reports 15.8K COVID-19 cases since Friday; Dare County sees highest local case increase

Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 09, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 920,190 PCR positive cases and 166,748 antigen positive cases, 1,946 people hospitalized and 13,759 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 15,801 new total cases and 23 new deaths from Friday.

A total of 14,740,109 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 11.1%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

8/9/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,086,93815,80113,759231,94623111.10%14,740,109121,856
BERTIE COUNTY1,84513450
CAMDEN COUNTY714560
CHOWAN COUNTY1,58721370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,71423160
DARE COUNTY2,54874100
GATES COUNTY7797130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1587640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9519610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,56720870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0828110
LOCAL TOTALS17,9451873500
