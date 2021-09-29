North Carolina reports 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 4K cases in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,174,508 PCR positive cases and 215,981 antigen positive cases, 3,010 people hospitalized and 16,444 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,789 new total cases and 159 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 17,683,120 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: