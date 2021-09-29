Watch
North Carolina reports 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 4K cases in a day

Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:55:44-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,174,508 PCR positive cases and 215,981 antigen positive cases, 3,010 people hospitalized and 16,444 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,789 new total cases and 159 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 17,683,120 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,390,4894,78916,4441593,010-639.60%17,683,12048,555
BERTIE COUNTY2,3499491
CAMDEN COUNTY1,022580
CHOWAN COUNTY2,1731390
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,49313230
DARE COUNTY3,54711120
GATES COUNTY9857160
HERTFORD COUNTY2,6565690
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,4675620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,63012951
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,4197110
LOCAL TOTALS23,741753842
