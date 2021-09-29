North Carolina reports 159 additional COVID-19 related deaths, 4K cases in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 1,174,508 PCR positive cases and 215,981 antigen positive cases, 3,010 people hospitalized and 16,444 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 4,789 new total cases and 159 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 17,683,120 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,390,489
|4,789
|16,444
|159
|3,010
|-63
|9.60%
|17,683,120
|48,555
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,349
|9
|49
|1
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|1,022
|5
|8
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|2,173
|1
|39
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|2,493
|13
|23
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|3,547
|11
|12
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|985
|7
|16
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,656
|5
|69
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,467
|5
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|4,630
|12
|95
|1
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,419
|7
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|23,741
|75
|384
|2