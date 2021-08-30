Watch
North Carolina reports 19K COVID-19 cases, 93 additional deaths since Friday

Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:16:42-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,021,924 PCR positive cases and 186,379 antigen positive cases, 3,509 people hospitalized and 14,412 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 19,007 new total cases and 93 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update the COVID-19 dashboard over the weekends.

A total of 15,817,112 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,208,30319,00714,412933,509-8214.50%15,817,112172,962
BERTIE COUNTY2,04836460
CAMDEN COUNTY7971770
CHOWAN COUNTY1,76927370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,95049170
DARE COUNTY2,99367100
GATES COUNTY8494130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,33521650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,10120620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,90784880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,19419110
LOCAL TOTALS19,9433443560
