North Carolina reports 19K COVID-19 cases, 93 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,021,924 PCR positive cases and 186,379 antigen positive cases, 3,509 people hospitalized and 14,412 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 19,007 new total cases and 93 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update the COVID-19 dashboard over the weekends.

A total of 15,817,112 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: