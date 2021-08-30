North Carolina reports 19K COVID-19 cases, 93 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 1,021,924 PCR positive cases and 186,379 antigen positive cases, 3,509 people hospitalized and 14,412 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 19,007 new total cases and 93 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update the COVID-19 dashboard over the weekends.
A total of 15,817,112 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,208,303
|19,007
|14,412
|93
|3,509
|-82
|14.50%
|15,817,112
|172,962
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,048
|36
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|797
|17
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,769
|27
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,950
|49
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,993
|67
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|849
|4
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,335
|21
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,101
|20
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,907
|84
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,194
|19
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|19,943
|344
|356
|0