North Carolina to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to more eligible people starting March 17

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 765,023 PCR positive cases and 114,802 antigen positive cases, 1,039 people hospitalized and 11,622 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,061 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 10,652,888 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Also, on Tuesday Gov. Cooper announced that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 17, a week earlier than originally expected.
This is due to the third vaccine approved for emergency use, Johnson & Johnson and an increased supply of the other two vaccine types.
Cooper said Group 4 is comprised of people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for dangerous health concerns from COVID-19.
Also, Cooper said people living in some congregate settings that have an increased risk of exposure will be eligible.
More people in Group 4 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.
Cooper added that some providers may not be ready to move into Group 4 right away and said state officials want those providers to make sure that they are still meeting demand in Group 3 before opening to more people.
Click here to see what group you are in.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|879,825
|2,061
|11,622
|27
|1,039
|-36
|3.80%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,678
|5
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|604
|4
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,387
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,409
|2
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,882
|1
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|686
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,970
|1
|62
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,745
|6
|34
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,116
|3
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|933
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,410
|26
|286
|1