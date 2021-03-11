Menu

North Carolina to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to more eligible people starting March 17

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine awaits further use as a team of Walgreens' pharmacists and their technicians inoculate residents of the Harmony Court Assisted Living, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 15:45:11-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 765,023 PCR positive cases and 114,802 antigen positive cases, 1,039 people hospitalized and 11,622 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,061 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 10,652,888 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Also, on Tuesday Gov. Cooper announced that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 17, a week earlier than originally expected.

This is due to the third vaccine approved for emergency use, Johnson & Johnson and an increased supply of the other two vaccine types.

Cooper said Group 4 is comprised of people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for dangerous health concerns from COVID-19.

Also, Cooper said people living in some congregate settings that have an increased risk of exposure will be eligible.

More people in Group 4 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.

Cooper added that some providers may not be ready to move into Group 4 right away and said state officials want those providers to make sure that they are still meeting demand in Group 3 before opening to more people.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS879,8252,06111,622271,039-363.80%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6785410
CAMDEN COUNTY604450
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3871220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4092150
DARE COUNTY1,882180
GATES COUNTY6861120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9701620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7456341
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1163780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY933290
LOCAL TOTALS15,410262861

