North Carolina to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to more eligible people starting March 17

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 765,023 PCR positive cases and 114,802 antigen positive cases, 1,039 people hospitalized and 11,622 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,061 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 10,652,888 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Also, on Tuesday Gov. Cooper announced that more people will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 17, a week earlier than originally expected.

This is due to the third vaccine approved for emergency use, Johnson & Johnson and an increased supply of the other two vaccine types.

Cooper said Group 4 is comprised of people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for dangerous health concerns from COVID-19.

Also, Cooper said people living in some congregate settings that have an increased risk of exposure will be eligible.

More people in Group 4 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 7.

Cooper added that some providers may not be ready to move into Group 4 right away and said state officials want those providers to make sure that they are still meeting demand in Group 3 before opening to more people.

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 879,825 2,061 11,622 27 1,039 -36 3.80% BERTIE COUNTY 1,678 5 41 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 604 4 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,387 1 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,409 2 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,882 1 8 0 GATES COUNTY 686 1 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 1,970 1 62 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,745 6 34 1 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,116 3 78 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 933 2 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,410 26 286 1

