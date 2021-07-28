North Carolina reports 2.6K new COVID-19 cases statewide, 60 additional hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 882,545 PCR positive cases and 159,064 antigen positive cases, 1,091 people hospitalized and 13,606 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,633 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,317,590 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.8%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: