North Carolina reports 2.6K new COVID-19 cases statewide, 60 additional hospitalizations

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 882,545 PCR positive cases and 159,064 antigen positive cases, 1,091 people hospitalized and 13,606 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 2,633 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 14,317,590 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.8%.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,041,609
|2,633
|13,606
|16
|1,091
|60
|10.80%
|14,317,590
|23,679
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,809
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|701
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,537
|4
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,623
|5
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,326
|6
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|761
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,129
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,923
|2
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,483
|1
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,053
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,345
|23
|348
|0