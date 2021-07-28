Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 2.6K new COVID-19 cases statewide, 60 additional hospitalizations

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:45:10-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 882,545 PCR positive cases and 159,064 antigen positive cases, 1,091 people hospitalized and 13,606 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,633 new total cases and 16 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 14,317,590 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 10.8%.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,041,6092,63313,606161,0916010.80%14,317,59023,679
BERTIE COUNTY1,8091450
CAMDEN COUNTY701060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5374350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,6235160
DARE COUNTY2,3266100
GATES COUNTY7613130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1290640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9232610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4831870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0531110
LOCAL TOTALS17,345233480
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo