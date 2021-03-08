Menu

North Carolina reports 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Saturday

Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 08, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state. The state will no longer update data on Sundays so Monday's report includes two days, being that the last report was Saturday.

As of Monday, there are now 761,821 PCR positive cases and 113,085 antigen positive cases, 1,126 people hospitalized and 11,535 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,730 new total cases and 33 additional deaths from Saturday.

A total of 10,562,491 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS874,9062,73011,535331,126-534.60%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6673410
CAMDEN COUNTY596050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3831220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4048150
DARE COUNTY1,875480
GATES COUNTY6802120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9663610
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7313330
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,10413780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY926291
LOCAL TOTALS15,332392841

