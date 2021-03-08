North Carolina reports 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Saturday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state. The state will no longer update data on Sundays so Monday's report includes two days, being that the last report was Saturday.

As of Monday, there are now 761,821 PCR positive cases and 113,085 antigen positive cases, 1,126 people hospitalized and 11,535 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,730 new total cases and 33 additional deaths from Saturday.

A total of 10,562,491 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 874,906 2,730 11,535 33 1,126 -53 4.60% BERTIE COUNTY 1,667 3 41 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 596 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,383 1 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,404 8 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,875 4 8 0 GATES COUNTY 680 2 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 1,966 3 61 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,731 3 33 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,104 13 78 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 926 2 9 1 LOCAL TOTALS 15,332 39 284 1

