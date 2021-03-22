North Carolina reports 2,839 new COVID-19 cases with local areas reporting a total of 34 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 778,459 PCR positive cases and 119,643 antigen positive cases, 924 people hospitalized and 11,836 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,839 new total COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths from Saturday.
NCDHHS did not release any data on Sunday, so Monday's reporting is a combination of two days.
A total of 11,042,201 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|898,102
|2,839
|11,836
|16
|924
|-40
|5.80%
|11,042,201
|55,723
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,689
|3
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|618
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,393
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,440
|5
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,948
|14
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|697
|3
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,989
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,763
|-1
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,158
|5
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|938
|1
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,633
|34
|292
|0