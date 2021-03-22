Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 2,839 new COVID-19 cases with local areas reporting a total of 34 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 13:25:44-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 778,459 PCR positive cases and 119,643 antigen positive cases, 924 people hospitalized and 11,836 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,839 new total COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths from Saturday.

NCDHHS did not release any data on Sunday, so Monday's reporting is a combination of two days.

A total of 11,042,201 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS898,1022,83911,83616924-405.80%11,042,20155,723
BERTIE COUNTY1,6893410
CAMDEN COUNTY618150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3931220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4405150
DARE COUNTY1,9481480
GATES COUNTY6973120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9892630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,763-1390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1585780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY938190
LOCAL TOTALS15,633342920
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo