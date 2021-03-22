North Carolina reports 2,839 new COVID-19 cases with local areas reporting a total of 34 new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 778,459 PCR positive cases and 119,643 antigen positive cases, 924 people hospitalized and 11,836 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,839 new total COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths from Saturday.

NCDHHS did not release any data on Sunday, so Monday's reporting is a combination of two days.

A total of 11,042,201 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: