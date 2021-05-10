North Carolina reports 3,753 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 841,263 PCR positive cases and 142,988 antigen positive cases, 951 people hospitalized and 12,790 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,753 new total cases and 10 additional deaths from Friday, as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 12,718,677 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 984,251 3,753 12,790 10 951 -55 5.70% BERTIE COUNTY 1,761 2 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 663 4 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,459 3 23 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,545 6 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,114 8 10 0 GATES COUNTY 735 1 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,096 4 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,874 1 59 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,364 9 80 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,014 5 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,625 43 323 0

