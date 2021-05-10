North Carolina reports 3,753 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 841,263 PCR positive cases and 142,988 antigen positive cases, 951 people hospitalized and 12,790 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 3,753 new total cases and 10 additional deaths from Friday, as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.
A total of 12,718,677 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|984,251
|3,753
|12,790
|10
|951
|-55
|5.70%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,761
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|663
|4
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,459
|3
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,545
|6
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,114
|8
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|735
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,096
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,874
|1
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,364
|9
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,014
|5
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,625
|43
|323
|0