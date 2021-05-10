Watch
North Carolina reports 3,753 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday

Posted at 1:39 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 13:39:47-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 841,263 PCR positive cases and 142,988 antigen positive cases, 951 people hospitalized and 12,790 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 3,753 new total cases and 10 additional deaths from Friday, as North Carolina does not update data over the weekend.

A total of 12,718,677 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS984,2513,75312,79010951-555.70%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7612430
CAMDEN COUNTY663450
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4593230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5456160
DARE COUNTY2,1148100
GATES COUNTY7351130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0964630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8741590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3649800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0145110
LOCAL TOTALS16,625433230

