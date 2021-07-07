Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 415 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 5 new cases, no deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 12:59:53-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 863,745 PCR positive cases and 152,517 antigen positive cases, 415 people hospitalized and 13,460 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 415 new total cases and 5 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,902,865 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,016,26241513,4605
BERTIE COUNTY1,7971450
CAMDEN COUNTY696060
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4950350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5851160
DARE COUNTY2,2032100
GATES COUNTY7500130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1170640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8961610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4530840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0340110
LOCAL TOTALS17,02653450
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo