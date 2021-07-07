North Carolina reports 415 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 5 new cases, no deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 863,745 PCR positive cases and 152,517 antigen positive cases, 415 people hospitalized and 13,460 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 415 new total cases and 5 new deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,902,865 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: