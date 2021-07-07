North Carolina reports 415 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 5 new cases, no deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 863,745 PCR positive cases and 152,517 antigen positive cases, 415 people hospitalized and 13,460 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 415 new total cases and 5 new deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 13,902,865 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,016,262
|415
|13,460
|5
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,797
|1
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|0
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,495
|0
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,585
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,203
|2
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|750
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,117
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,896
|1
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,453
|0
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,034
|0
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,026
|5
|345
|0