North Carolina reports 5,673 COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 815,637 PCR positive cases and 133,729 antigen positive cases, 1,096 people hospitalized and 12,418 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 5,673 new total cases and 31 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 11,968,084 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|4/19/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|949,366
|5,673
|12,418
|31
|1,096
|32
|6.80%
|11,968,084
|93,139
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,727
|9
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|639
|5
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,426
|13
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,493
|6
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,049
|13
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|721
|2
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,051
|7
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,846
|11
|42
|3
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,245
|11
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|970
|9
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,167
|86
|299
|3