North Carolina reports 5,673 COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 815,637 PCR positive cases and 133,729 antigen positive cases, 1,096 people hospitalized and 12,418 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,673 new total cases and 31 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 11,968,084 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: