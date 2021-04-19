Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 5,673 COVID-19 cases, 31 additional deaths since Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 13:24:13-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 815,637 PCR positive cases and 133,729 antigen positive cases, 1,096 people hospitalized and 12,418 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 5,673 new total cases and 31 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 11,968,084 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

4/19/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS949,3665,67312,418311,096326.80%11,968,08493,139
BERTIE COUNTY1,7279430
CAMDEN COUNTY639550
CHOWAN COUNTY1,42613220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4936150
DARE COUNTY2,0491380
GATES COUNTY7212120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0517630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,84611423
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,24511800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY970990
LOCAL TOTALS16,167862993
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo