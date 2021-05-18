North Carolina reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths; Nearly 47% of state's population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 847,543 PCR positive cases and 145,035 antigen positive cases, 820 people hospitalized and 12,911 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 622 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,936,736 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: