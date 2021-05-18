North Carolina reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths; Nearly 47% of state's population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 847,543 PCR positive cases and 145,035 antigen positive cases, 820 people hospitalized and 12,911 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 622 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 12,936,736 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|992,578
|622
|12,911
|20
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,773
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|669
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,467
|-1
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,563
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,122
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|740
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,105
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,880
|0
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,389
|2
|81
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,018
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,726
|6
|325
|0