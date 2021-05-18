Watch
North Carolina reports 622 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths; Nearly 47% of state's population fully vaccinated

Posted at 12:32 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 12:32:15-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 847,543 PCR positive cases and 145,035 antigen positive cases, 820 people hospitalized and 12,911 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 622 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,936,736 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS992,57862212,91120
BERTIE COUNTY1,7732430
CAMDEN COUNTY669150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,467-1230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5631160
DARE COUNTY2,1221100
GATES COUNTY7400130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1050630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8800590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3892810
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0180120
LOCAL TOTALS16,72663250
