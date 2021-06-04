North Carolina reports 680 new COVID-19 cases; Half of state's population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 856,110 PCR positive cases and 148,559 antigen positive cases, 613 people hospitalized and 13,151 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 680 new total cases and 21 additional deaths from Thursday.
A total of 13,337,545 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,004,669
|680
|13,151
|21
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,788
|3
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|684
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,486
|1
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,575
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,150
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|749
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,111
|-1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,894
|1
|60
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,432
|3
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,024
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,893
|9
|331
|0