North Carolina reports 680 new COVID-19 cases; Half of state's population fully vaccinated

Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 04, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 856,110 PCR positive cases and 148,559 antigen positive cases, 613 people hospitalized and 13,151 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 680 new total cases and 21 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,337,545 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,004,66968013,15121
BERTIE COUNTY1,7883440
CAMDEN COUNTY684050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4861230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5751160
DARE COUNTY2,1501100
GATES COUNTY7490130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,111-1640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8941600
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4323840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0240120
LOCAL TOTALS16,89393310
