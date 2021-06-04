North Carolina reports 680 new COVID-19 cases; Half of state's population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 856,110 PCR positive cases and 148,559 antigen positive cases, 613 people hospitalized and 13,151 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 680 new total cases and 21 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,337,545 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: