North Carolina reports 699 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 841,742 PCR positive cases and 143,208 antigen positive cases, 968 people hospitalized and 12,801 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 699 new total cases and 11 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,732,225 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 984,950 699 12,801 11 968 17 5.50% BERTIE COUNTY 1,761 0 43 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 663 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,460 1 23 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,545 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,114 0 10 0 GATES COUNTY 735 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,098 2 63 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,874 0 59 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,367 3 80 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,015 1 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,632 7 323 0

