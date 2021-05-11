North Carolina reports 699 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 841,742 PCR positive cases and 143,208 antigen positive cases, 968 people hospitalized and 12,801 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 699 new total cases and 11 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 12,732,225 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|984,950
|699
|12,801
|11
|968
|17
|5.50%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,761
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|663
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,460
|1
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,545
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,114
|0
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|735
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,098
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,874
|0
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,367
|3
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,015
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,632
|7
|323
|0