North Carolina reports 699 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths since Monday

Posted at 4:10 PM, May 11, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 841,742 PCR positive cases and 143,208 antigen positive cases, 968 people hospitalized and 12,801 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 699 new total cases and 11 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,732,225 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS984,95069912,80111968175.50%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7610430
CAMDEN COUNTY663050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4601230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5450160
DARE COUNTY2,1140100
GATES COUNTY7350130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0982630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8740590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3673800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0151110
LOCAL TOTALS16,63273230

