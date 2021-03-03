Menu

North Carolina reports 75 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:15:03-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there are now 754,610 PCR positive cases and 110,944 antigen positive cases, 1,303 people hospitalized and 11,363 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,145 new total cases and 75 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 10,341,299 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS865,5542,14511,36375
BERTIE COUNTY1,6542410
CAMDEN COUNTY592550
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3787220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,3817150
DARE COUNTY1,862080
GATES COUNTY6760120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9541600
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7149332
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,0735780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY9161180
LOCAL TOTALS15,200472822
