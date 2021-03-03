North Carolina reports 75 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, there are now 754,610 PCR positive cases and 110,944 antigen positive cases, 1,303 people hospitalized and 11,363 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,145 new total cases and 75 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 10,341,299 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|865,554
|2,145
|11,363
|75
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,654
|2
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|592
|5
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,378
|7
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,381
|7
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,862
|0
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|676
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,954
|1
|60
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,714
|9
|33
|2
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,073
|5
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|916
|11
|8
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,200
|47
|282
|2