North Carolina reports 75 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there are now 754,610 PCR positive cases and 110,944 antigen positive cases, 1,303 people hospitalized and 11,363 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,145 new total cases and 75 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 10,341,299 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: