North Carolina reports 892 COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 10 cases, 1 death

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Saturday, there are now 766,961 PCR positive cases and 115,754 antigen positive cases, 1,028 people hospitalized and 11,691 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 892 new total cases and 28 additional deaths from Friday.

On Friday, NCDHHS experienced technical issues with the NC COVID reporting system. As a result, case and test counts reported on Saturday are lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time.

Data published on Monday will be higher, as it will incorporate case and test data that would have been reported on Saturday.

A total of 10,723,058 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: