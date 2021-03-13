Menu

North Carolina reports 892 COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 10 cases, 1 death

Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 13:17:48-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Saturday, there are now 766,961 PCR positive cases and 115,754 antigen positive cases, 1,028 people hospitalized and 11,691 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 892 new total cases and 28 additional deaths from Friday.

On Friday, NCDHHS experienced technical issues with the NC COVID reporting system. As a result, case and test counts reported on Saturday are lower than they would have been had all data been processed at the standard time.

Data published on Monday will be higher, as it will incorporate case and test data that would have been reported on Saturday.

A total of 10,723,058 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS882,71589211,69128
BERTIE COUNTY1,6801410
CAMDEN COUNTY606150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3901220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4132150
DARE COUNTY1,888180
GATES COUNTY6892120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9700620
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7510361
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1242780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY935090
LOCAL TOTALS15,446102881
