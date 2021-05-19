Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

North Carolina reports 969 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

items.[0].image.alt
File
Coronavirus
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 17:58:11-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 848,174 PCR positive cases and 145,373 antigen positive cases, 820 people hospitalized and 12,938 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 969 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,959,749 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS993,54796912,9382782004.30%12,959,74923,013
BERTIE COUNTY1,7730430
CAMDEN COUNTY670150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4681230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5641160
DARE COUNTY2,1231100
GATES COUNTY7411130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1061630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8810590
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3920830
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0220120
LOCAL TOTALS16,74063270
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo