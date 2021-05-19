North Carolina reports 969 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 848,174 PCR positive cases and 145,373 antigen positive cases, 820 people hospitalized and 12,938 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 969 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 12,959,749 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: