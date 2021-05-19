North Carolina reports 969 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 848,174 PCR positive cases and 145,373 antigen positive cases, 820 people hospitalized and 12,938 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 969 new total cases and 27 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 12,959,749 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|993,547
|969
|12,938
|27
|820
|0
|4.30%
|12,959,749
|23,013
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,773
|0
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|670
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,468
|1
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,564
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,123
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|741
|1
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,106
|1
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,881
|0
|59
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,392
|0
|83
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,022
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,740
|6
|327
|0