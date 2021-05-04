North Carolina reports 981 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 834,499 PCR positive cases and 140,801 antigen positive cases, 1,050 people hospitalized and 12,700 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 981 new total COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 12,520,328 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|5/4/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|975,300
|981
|12,700
|9
|1,050
|43
|6.70%
|12,520,328
|15,391
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,757
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|659
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,455
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,529
|3
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,087
|0
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|733
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,084
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,868
|1
|58
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,314
|4
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|999
|3
|11
|1
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,485
|15
|321
|1