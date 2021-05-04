North Carolina reports 981 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 834,499 PCR positive cases and 140,801 antigen positive cases, 1,050 people hospitalized and 12,700 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 981 new total COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,520,328 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: