North Carolina reports 981 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths in a day

Posted at 2:23 PM, May 04, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 834,499 PCR positive cases and 140,801 antigen positive cases, 1,050 people hospitalized and 12,700 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 981 new total COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 12,520,328 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

5/4/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS975,30098112,70091,050436.70%12,520,32815,391
BERTIE COUNTY1,7571430
CAMDEN COUNTY659150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4550220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5293160
DARE COUNTY2,0870100
GATES COUNTY7330130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0842630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8681580
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,3144800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY9993111
LOCAL TOTALS16,485153211
