North Carolina reports a decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations

Posted at 4:43 PM, Nov 01, 2021
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 1,249,231 PCR positive cases and 233,233 antigen positive cases, 1,211 people hospitalized and 18,104 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,950 new total cases and 54 additional deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its COVID-19 dashboard over the weekends.

A total of 19,237,734 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

