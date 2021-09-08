North Carolina reports increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 1,072,061 PCR positive cases and 195,272 antigen positive cases, 3,790 people hospitalized and 14,894 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,752 new total cases and 63 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 16,335,711 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 clusters among school sports teams. Between July 1 and Sept. 2, 2021, clusters among school sports teams accounted for 45% of all clusters in North Carolina middle and high schools, despite most school sports activities not beginning until August as schools began the fall semester.

Officials say there is an increasing urgency for everyone ages 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible. For the week ending Sept. 4, children age 17 and under made up 31% of the state’s new COVID-19 cases. That is the highest percentage since the pandemic began.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: