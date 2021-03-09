North Carolina reports less than 1K daily COVID-19 cases, first time since early October

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 762,436 PCR positive cases and 113,467 antigen positive cases, 1,147 people hospitalized and 11,552 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 997 new total cases and 17 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 10,581,557 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|875,903
|997
|11,552
|17
|1,147
|21
|5.20%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,673
|6
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|596
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,384
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,405
|1
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,878
|3
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|685
|5
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,966
|0
|61
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,730
|-1
|33
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,111
|7
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|926
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,354
|22
|284
|0