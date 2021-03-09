Menu

North Carolina reports less than 1K daily COVID-19 cases, first time since early October

Posted at 2:32 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 15:03:27-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 762,436 PCR positive cases and 113,467 antigen positive cases, 1,147 people hospitalized and 11,552 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 997 new total cases and 17 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 10,581,557 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS875,90399711,552171,147215.20%
BERTIE COUNTY1,6736410
CAMDEN COUNTY596050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3841220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4051150
DARE COUNTY1,878380
GATES COUNTY6855120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9660610
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,730-1330
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1117780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY926090
LOCAL TOTALS15,354222840

