North Carolina reports less than 1K daily COVID-19 cases, first time since early October

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 762,436 PCR positive cases and 113,467 antigen positive cases, 1,147 people hospitalized and 11,552 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 997 new total cases and 17 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 10,581,557 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 875,903 997 11,552 17 1,147 21 5.20% BERTIE COUNTY 1,673 6 41 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 596 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,384 1 22 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,405 1 15 0 DARE COUNTY 1,878 3 8 0 GATES COUNTY 685 5 12 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 1,966 0 61 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,730 -1 33 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,111 7 78 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 926 0 9 0 LOCAL TOTALS 15,354 22 284 0

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.