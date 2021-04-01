Menu

North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths in a day

Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 14:10:53-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 791,038 PCR positive cases and 125,121 antigen positive cases, 985 people hospitalized and 12,136 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,027 new total cases and 24 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 11,380,728 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has dropped to 4.4% after rising for three days in a row.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS916,1592,02712,13624
BERTIE COUNTY1,6992430
CAMDEN COUNTY620150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3940220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4621150
DARE COUNTY1,997980
GATES COUNTY7051120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0010630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7999391
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1891790
PERQUIMANS COUNTY941090
LOCAL TOTALS15,807242951
