North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 791,038 PCR positive cases and 125,121 antigen positive cases, 985 people hospitalized and 12,136 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,027 new total cases and 24 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 11,380,728 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has dropped to 4.4% after rising for three days in a row.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: