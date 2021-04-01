North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 791,038 PCR positive cases and 125,121 antigen positive cases, 985 people hospitalized and 12,136 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,027 new total cases and 24 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 11,380,728 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has dropped to 4.4% after rising for three days in a row.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|916,159
|2,027
|12,136
|24
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,699
|2
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|620
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,394
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,462
|1
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,997
|9
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|705
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,001
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,799
|9
|39
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,189
|1
|79
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|941
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,807
|24
|295
|1