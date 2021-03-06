North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Saturday, there are now 759,617 PCR positive cases and 112,559 antigen positive cases, 1,179 people hospitalized and 11,502 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,027 new total cases and 56 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 10,494,762 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: