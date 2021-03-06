Menu

North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths

Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 13:14:25-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Saturday, there are now 759,617 PCR positive cases and 112,559 antigen positive cases, 1,179 people hospitalized and 11,502 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,027 new total cases and 56 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 10,494,762 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS872,1762,02711,50256
BERTIE COUNTY1,6642410
CAMDEN COUNTY596250
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3820220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,3964150
DARE COUNTY1,871580
GATES COUNTY6781120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9630610
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7283330
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,0915780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY924180
LOCAL TOTALS15,293232830
