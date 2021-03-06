North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 56 new deaths

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Saturday, there are now 759,617 PCR positive cases and 112,559 antigen positive cases, 1,179 people hospitalized and 11,502 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,027 new total cases and 56 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 10,494,762 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|872,176
|2,027
|11,502
|56
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,664
|2
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|596
|2
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,382
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,396
|4
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,871
|5
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|678
|1
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,963
|0
|61
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,728
|3
|33
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,091
|5
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|924
|1
|8
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,293
|23
|283
|0