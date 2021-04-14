Watch
North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 14:50:11-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 807,504 PCR positive cases and 131,280 antigen positive cases, 1,045 people hospitalized and 12,325 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,359 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 11,776,943 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS938,7842,35912,32520
BERTIE COUNTY1,7131430
CAMDEN COUNTY634350
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4091220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4820150
DARE COUNTY2,031580
GATES COUNTY7110120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0403630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8261390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2244800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY952090
LOCAL TOTALS16,022182960
