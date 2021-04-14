North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 807,504 PCR positive cases and 131,280 antigen positive cases, 1,045 people hospitalized and 12,325 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,359 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 11,776,943 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: