North Carolina reports more than 2K COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 807,504 PCR positive cases and 131,280 antigen positive cases, 1,045 people hospitalized and 12,325 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,359 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 11,776,943 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|938,784
|2,359
|12,325
|20
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,713
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|634
|3
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,409
|1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,482
|0
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,031
|5
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|711
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,040
|3
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,826
|1
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,224
|4
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|952
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,022
|18
|296
|0