North Carolina reports more than 2K daily COVID-19 cases as test percent positivity falls to 4.9%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 819,502 PCR positive cases and 135,263 antigen positive cases, 1,149 people hospitalized and 12,505 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,236 new total COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 12,063,572 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: