North Carolina reports more than 2K daily COVID-19 cases as test percent positivity falls to 4.9%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 819,502 PCR positive cases and 135,263 antigen positive cases, 1,149 people hospitalized and 12,505 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,236 new total COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 12,063,572 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|954,765
|2,236
|12,505
|25
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,732
|3
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|648
|2
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,431
|3
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,498
|1
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,059
|4
|9
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|723
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,060
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,848
|2
|45
|1
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,258
|7
|80
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|975
|1
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,232
|27
|304
|1