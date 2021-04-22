Watch
North Carolina reports more than 2K daily COVID-19 cases as test percent positivity falls to 4.9%

Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:52:34-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 819,502 PCR positive cases and 135,263 antigen positive cases, 1,149 people hospitalized and 12,505 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,236 new total COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 12,063,572 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS954,7652,23612,50525
BERTIE COUNTY1,7323430
CAMDEN COUNTY648250
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4313220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4981160
DARE COUNTY2,059490
GATES COUNTY7230120
HERTFORD COUNTY2,0604630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8482451
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,2587800
PERQUIMANS COUNTY975190
LOCAL TOTALS16,232273041
